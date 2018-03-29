Deported Army veteran wins fight for US citizenship

SAN DIEGO — A deported U.S. Army veteran is getting U.S. citizenship after California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned him for a criminal offence and he sued to regain permission to live in the United States.

Lawyers for Hector Barajas say they were told Thursday their client should attend a naturalization ceremony on April 13. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the decision.

Barajas is prominent advocate for deported veterans, providing housing and other services for them in Tijuana, Mexico, through an organization he founded there.