Driver charged with murder in San Francisco hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO — A driver in San Francisco accused of plowing his vehicle into five men after a fight and then fleeing was charged with one count of murder Thursday.

Mark Dennis, 33, also faces four counts of attempted murder, six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of assault causing great bodily injury, district attorney's office spokesman Maxwell Szabo said.

Police say Dennis struck five men with his car and fled Wednesday after a fight in an industrial waterfront area of the city. One of the men died, and two others were hospitalized Thursday.

One was in critical condition after additional evaluations, and the other was in serious condition, San Francisco General hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said.