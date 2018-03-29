Family of teen who died of cancer battle widow over ashes
VALRICO, Fla. — The family of a Florida man who died soon after his dream wedding to his high school sweetheart is upset after his widow scattered his ashes.
Nineteen-year-old Dustin Snyder died of cancer in February less than a month after he married Sierra Siverio in a ceremony made possible by donations from strangers. His sister, Charlene Knotts, tells WFTS-TV a contract that he signed before he died said his remains would be buried near a waterfall.
Knotts says a judge Tuesday suggested the widow share the ashes. However, Knotts says that shortly afterward, she received a video shared on Snapchat that showed the widow spreading the ashes.
Snyder's widow tells the TV station she had the right to the ashes.
Knotts says "three weeks of marriage shouldn't trump 19 years of a mother burying a child."
