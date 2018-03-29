Gay marriage question could define Costa Rican election

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — With its cities empty and beaches full for Holy Week vacations, Costa Rica is preparing for a presidential election pitting a ruling party candidate against an upstart evangelical pastor who has campaigned against same-sex marriage.

Voters will choose Sunday between Carlos Alvarado of the ruling Citizen Action Party and Fabricio Alvarado of National Restoration. A recent poll indicated a statistical tie in the second-round runoff vote.

Religious conservatives rallied around Fabricio Alvarado after the Inter-American Court of Human Rights said Costa Rica should allow same-sex marriage.