German aid group probes alleged anti-Semitic posts by staff
BERLIN — A German aid organization says it is investigating alleged anti-Semitic comments posted on social media by some of its staff.
The GIZ, whose main client is the German government, says it was alerted to the posts by reports in Israeli media.
The posts by staff working in Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories, included one featuring the Israel flag with a Nazi swastika beneath the words: "I hate Israel."
GIZ said it "does not tolerate anti-Semitic statements." It added that staff members are required to sign a code of conduct that applies to statements made privately, too.
In a statement Thursday, the organization said it's "currently investigating each individual case and considering disciplinary actions."
