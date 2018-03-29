Grant to help conserve fort's rare British regiment flag

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Fort Ticonderoga has received a grant for the conservation of a rare British flag from the Revolutionary War.

Curators at the privately owned museum and historic site in the eastern Adirondacks say the artifact is the Royal Highland Emigrants flag. Only two are known to exist, and the fort's flag is the only one in the U.S.

The Royal Highland Emigrants were a regiment of British loyalists who served in Canada during the American Revolution.

The $5,000 grant for the flag's conservation was recently awarded by the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, which involves entities in parts of New York, Vermont and Quebec. The amount of the grant hasn't been released.