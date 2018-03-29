How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed sharply higher Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak and finishing a volatile quarter with another surge in technology companies.

Banks and retailers also rose. The gains weren't enough to erase the market's first quarterly loss since 2015. After years of slow-and-steady growth, the market plunged in early February, marking its first 10 per cent drop in two years.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 35.87 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 2,640.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 254.69 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 24,103.11.

The Nasdaq added 114.22 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 7,063.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 16.40 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 1,529.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.61 points, or 2 per cent .

The Dow is up 569.91 points, or 2.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 70.78 points, or 1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 19.34 points, or 1.3 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 32.74 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 616.11 points, or 2.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 160.05 points, or 2.3 per cent .