IOC chief visits NKorea after its participation in Olympics

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrived in North Korea on Thursday after playing a key role in allowing it to participate in last month's Pyeongchang Olympic Games in South Korea.

Bach was met at Pyongyang's international airport by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk and Jang Ung, the country's Olympic committee member.

Bach did not take questions at the airport.

It was not known if Bach would meet during his three-day visit with leader Kim Jong Un, who has just returned from a summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first known trip abroad as leader. Kim is to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27.

During the Pyeongchang Olympics, Bach said he was happy with the role the IOC played in getting North Korea and South Korea together at the games. But he added that sports alone cannot heal all wounds.