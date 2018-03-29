Iowa man wins lawsuit over calling his hometown stinky
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man threatened by city officials with legal action for saying on a
Josh Harms, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, filed suit in U.S. District Court earlier this month asking a judge to block Sibley officials from suing him. City officials said they'd sue if he didn't stop criticizing the
On Thursday a judge approved a permanent injunction prohibiting city threats. The city agrees to pay Harms $6,500 in damages and $20,000 in legal fees.
The city promises to hold First Amendment training and will not prevent Harms from launching a
