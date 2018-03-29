Israel to restrict entry of Gaza Christians for Easter
JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities say they have decided to block most of Gaza's small Christian community from
Israel maintains a blockade over the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and restricts entry from the territory.
COGAT said Thursday the restrictions are needed to prevent people from fleeing and overstaying their stays in Israel.
Wadie Abunassar, a Catholic Church official, called the restrictions "very sad," adding he hopes Israel would reconsider.
He says Easter is a family holiday focused on events in Jerusalem. He says it is "not reasonable" allowing a father and mother to enter while "leaving their children back in Gaza."
