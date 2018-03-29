Israeli army nabs Gaza infiltrators ahead of mass protests
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has caught two Palestinians from Gaza who sneaked into Israel carrying knives.
Thursday's incident is the fifth such infiltration in as many days and raises concern ahead of mass protests Palestinians are planning Friday along the Israel-Gaza border.
Earlier this week, three Gazans with grenades made it about 20
Gaza's Hamas rulers are urging residents to gather near the fence and march toward Israeli positions. The Israeli military is warning it will take extreme measures if the border is breeched.