Judge rejects trial demand in Stormy Daniels case

NEW YORK — A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied a demand for a jury trial from the attorney for a porn actress who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump because the request was premature.

Michael Avenatti, an attorney for Stormy Daniels, says Thursday that he will refile the motion once Trump's attorneys formally demand an arbitration proceeding in the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election in order to discuss her relationship.

Trump's attorneys have said they will attempt to compel arbitration in the case, prompting Avenatti to demand a jury trial.