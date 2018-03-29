Kosovo opposition wants to annul Montenegro border deal
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's opposition has asked the
Glauk Konjufca of so-called Self-Determination! took the claim to the court on Thursday, arguing that "lawmakers violated the Constitution with an anti-
Earlier this month, the border deal won parliamentary approval despite the opposition's use of tear gas in the chamber to prevent a vote.
The European Union says a border agreement is a precondition for Kosovo's citizens to travel without visas into Europe's Schengen travel zone.
The opposition says Kosovo loses territory, a claim denied by the government and international experts.
Montenegro, which has approved the deal, recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.
