Magnitude 6.9 quake shakes Papua New Guinea
CANBERRA, Australia — A powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea and potentially generated small tsunami waves on Friday, a month after a deadly quake there killed more than 100 people.
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Feb. 26 killed at least 125 people, injured dozens and brought work to a halt at four oil and gas fields.
Home to 7 million people, Papua New Guinea is located to the east of Indonesia and sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire."