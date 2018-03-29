Man gets 16 years for Virginia 'mansion party' slayings
CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2016 Labor Day weekend "mansion party" killings in Virginia.
Kendric R. Hill has pleaded guilty to murder, manslaughter and firearm charges just as his jury trial was set to begin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Hill entered his plea Monday as attorneys prepared to select a jury. In return, prosecutors dropped charges including participation in a criminal street gang.
The case
Hill is the second of eight defendants originally charged to be convicted. Twenty-two-year-old Devin D. Taylor was convicted in January on charges including second-degree murder and will be sentenced in April.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
