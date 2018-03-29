Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock gains

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street on the last day of what has turned out to be an extraordinarily rocky quarter.

Technology companies and banks led the gains in early trading Thursday. Facebook rose 1.8 per cent and Wells Fargo climbed 1 per cent .

Beverage maker Constellation Brands jumped 2.6 per cent after reporting a solid quarter. PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, rose 6.6 per cent after its own results beat expectations.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,621.