Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock gains
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street on the last day of what has turned out to be an extraordinarily rocky quarter.
Technology companies and banks led the gains in early trading Thursday. Facebook rose 1.8
Beverage maker Constellation Brands jumped 2.6
The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 180 points, or 0.8
