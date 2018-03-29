Nobel Prize winner's wife died of exposure, hypothermia

OREGON, Ill. — A coroner's office has ruled that the wife of a Nobel Prize-winning chemistry professor died of exposure and hypothermia.

Sauk Valley Media reports that the Ogle County Coroner's Office ruled the death of 80-year-old Sumire Negishi (soo-MEE'-la nah-GEE'-shee) was accidental. Sheriff's deputies found her body March 13 in a vehicle at the Orchard Hills Landfill outside Rockford in northern Illinois. Shortly after, they found Ei-ichi Negishi (aich nah-GEE'-shee) walking nearby.

Relatives have said Sumire Negishi was "near the end of her battle with Parkinson's" disease and Ei-ichi Negishi may have been suffering from confusion and shock.

The Negishis had been reported missing the day before from their home about 200 miles (320 kilometres ) away in West Lafayette, Indiana, where Ei-ichi Negishi is a Purdue University chemistry professor.