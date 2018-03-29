Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo

This may not be the year for that Easter trip to the cottage, at least in Norway’s far north.

A Norwegian family cancelled their annual Easter vacation for the first time in 20 years after a neighbour sent a photograph of their seaside cottage buried in snow and apparently under imminent avalanche threat.

Bente Andreassen was planning to take the getaway near the village of Honningsvag in Norway’s Finnmark region when her neighbour, Camilla Daae-Qvale, sent her the photo this week, the news agency NRK reported.

“When we got the picture, we said no. It was terrifying to see,” Andreassen told NRK.

The house is the childhood home of Andreassen’s mother-in-law.

Andreassen posted Daae-Qvale’s photo to a Finnmark Facebook group on Tuesday.

Her post attracted hundreds of likes and more than 150 replies remarking on the ominous sight of the snowy overhang.

Avalanches have hit several roads near Andreassen’s cottage, with access cut off to nearby fishing villages in recent days, NRK reported.

Finnmark, Norway’s largest and northernmost county, is entirely located north of the Arctic Circle.