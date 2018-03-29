Pakistan, US officials reach understanding on militants
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says Pakistan and the United States have resolved to act against all militant groups that target Pakistan and
In a statement Thursday, the ministry said the understanding was reached during a meeting between visiting U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.
The visit came days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of
Pakistan denies the charge, saying it targets militants without discrimination.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transit police bolster ranks as more crooks caught on Vancouver region's transportation system
-
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget