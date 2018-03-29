Pentagon silent on transgender policy released last week
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is refusing to clarify portions of the Pentagon's recommendation on transgender troops and won't settle confusion about whether service members who have transitioned from one gender to another would be discharged under the proposed plan.
Chief spokeswoman Dana White says pending litigation challenging President Donald Trump's order to ban transgender forces prevents her from answering even the most basic questions, including who was on the panel that drafted the recommendations.
The memo was approved and signed by