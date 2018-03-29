Plaque honours night watchman killed in 1911 NY Capitol fire

ALBANY, N.Y. — A plaque has been unveiled at the New York state capitol to honour a man who died when a massive fire tore through the Albany statehouse more than a century ago.

Samuel Abbott, a 78-year-old decorated Civil War veteran originally from the Syracuse area, was working as a night watchman when a fire broke out inside the Capitol around 2 a.m. on March 29, 1911.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had grown into an inferno consuming hundreds of thousands of books, historic documents and artifacts. Abbott's body was found on a fourth-floor passageway.

State lawmakers unveiled a plaque honouring Abbott outside the Legislative Library on the Capitol's third floor Thursday, the 107th anniversary of the fire.