Plaque honours night watchman killed in 1911 NY Capitol fire
ALBANY, N.Y. — A plaque has been unveiled at the New York
Samuel Abbott, a 78-year-old decorated Civil War veteran originally from the Syracuse area, was working as a night watchman when a fire broke out inside the Capitol around 2 a.m. on March 29, 1911.
By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had grown into an inferno consuming hundreds of thousands of books, historic documents and artifacts. Abbott's body was found on a fourth-floor passageway.
State lawmakers unveiled a plaque
Legislation for the plaque was sponsored by Sen. Catharine Young, of Olean, and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, of Albany.
