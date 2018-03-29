Police say masked suspect fired at trooper before being shot

FOGELSVILLE , Pa. — State police say a suspected shoplifter wearing a wig and lifelike mask shot once at a trooper in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Walmart before the officer shot back and killed him.

Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio said store employees summoned police shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday because a loss prevention officer thought the man may have been the same person who pulled a gun on Walmart employees in a neighbouring county a few weeks earlier.

D'Ambrosio says the suspect abandoned a full cart after seeing the trooper and began to leave the store in Fogelsville, about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) southwest of Allentown.

He says the man in his late 20s ran from the officer and pulled a gun out of his waistband, firing it once.