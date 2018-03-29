Romania's nuclear plant disconnects unit after glitch
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — The operator of Romania's nuclear power plant says one of the reactors has been disconnected from the grid due to a glitch in the electrical system.
Nuclearelectrica, which operates the plant, said the problem occurred Thursday and that there was no danger for staff, the public or the environment.
The company said specialists are investigating the cause and will carry out repairs as necessary.
The reactor involved had only returned to full power on Monday, following a 55
The company said the two incidents were not connected.
The two reactors at the Cernavoda plant provide about 20
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transit police bolster ranks as more crooks caught on Vancouver region's transportation system
-
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget