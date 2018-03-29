School worker accused of threatening violence, stomping flag
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut high school employee has been accused of threatening to go on a killing spree and stomping on an American flag in a classroom and has been arrested.
Police tell The Connecticut Post that Harding High School in-school suspension
Police say Lemon said he hates white people and couldn't wait for "the panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins" because he would "execute every white man he gets his hands on."
The newspaper doesn't say what Lemon's race is.
Police say Lemon also stepped on a flag and told students: "This is what I think about it."
No phone number is listed for Lemon. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
School administrators haven't returned a phone message seeking comment.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget