State senator's husband indicted on sexual assault charges

BOSTON — A state senator's husband was indicted Thursday on charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness.

The indictment of Bryon Hefner, the husband of Democratic Sen. Stanley Rosenberg, came months after The Boston Globe reported on allegations that Hefner sexually harassed or abused several men, some of whom had business before the Legislature.

Prosecutors said Hefner sexually assaulted three victims between 2014 and 2016. They said he also obtained nude and partially nude photos of another victim without that victim's knowledge and sent or showed the photos to other people.

"Today's indictments on multiple felony charges send a clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour of this kind," Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "I want to thank the victims who have come forward and put their trust in us."

Hefner's attorney didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Thursday. Hefner is set to be arraigned on April 24 in the Suffolk Superior Court, prosecutors said.

Rosenberg, who's separated from his husband, said these are "serious charges."

"They are now being handled by the judicial system," he said in a statement. "I have faith in that system and trust that it will adjudicate this case fairly."

Rosenberg, who's in his late 60s, announced in January that he had separated from Hefner, who's 30, and that Hefner had entered treatment for alcohol dependency.

Democratic state Senate President Harriette Chandler, who replaced Rosenberg as president, called the charges "deeply disturbing."