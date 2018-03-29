Supreme Court's Breyer in Boston for hate speech event
BOSTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is exploring hate speech and the First Amendment at an event in Boston.
Breyer is scheduled to have a public discussion on Thursday with the president of the National Constitution Center, a
It's being held at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, a Boston museum and education group.
Organizers say Breyer will participate in a broad conversation followed by a panel of legal experts who will debate the state of the First Amendment and hate speech.
The 79-year-old Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton and has served as an associate justice since 1994.
He also is scheduled to speak April 4 at nearby Tufts University.
