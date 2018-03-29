Syrian government gives rebels in enclave 3-day ultimatum
BEIRUT — Syrian state TV says the government has given a final, three-day ultimatum to the largest rebel group in the enclave of eastern Ghouta to leave the last remaining rebel-held town in the area.
The TV says the 72-hour deadline began on Wednesday night.
Talks have been deadlocked for days between the Army of Islam group, which controls the town of Douma, and Russian mediators.
The Syrian government and its Russian backers have insisted that Army of Islam members leave the area for northern Syria.
Army of Islam spokesman Ammar al-Hassan said on Thursday the government is insisting that the group's fighters move north but that they have rejected such demands.
Pro-government media have warned of an all-out offensive on Douma if the rebels don't withdraw.
