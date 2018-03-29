Thai court sentences 6 to death for massacre of family

BANGKOK — A court in southern Thailand has sentenced six men to death for carrying out the execution-style killings of eight members of one family, including three children, in a conflict over an unpaid loan.

The Krabi provincial court on Wednesday found them guilty of conspiracy to murder and related charges for the killings during a home invasion last July.

Several defendants pleaded guilty to some charges, which would normally result in a reduction of their sentence, but the court said it did not commute the sentences because the crime was "deeply upsetting and causing public fear."