The Latest: Michigan regents OK cancer centre name change

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Latest on renaming of cancer centre at the University of Michigan (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

The University of Michigan's Comprehensive Cancer Center has been renamed after a couple that gifted $150 million to boost research.

Regents on Thursday voted to change the Ann Arbor facility's name to the Rogel Cancer Center.

The gift by Richard and Susan Rogel is expected to help attract and support researchers from around the world.

Richard Rogel says he's pleased his career has allowed him to "have the means and be able" to support cancer research and "help people."

The 69-year-old is president of investment firm Tomay Inc. He graduated in 1970 from the university's business school. Susan Rogel is on the steering committee of the Victors for Michigan National Campaign Leadership Board.

The funding also will provide grants to teams developing new approaches and technologies to advance early cancer detection, monitoring and treatment.

___

12:02 a.m.

The University of Michigan's Comprehensive Cancer Center in Ann Arbor has been gifted $150 million to boost research.

University regents are expected Thursday to approve renaming the facility the Rogel Cancer Center after Richard and Susan Rogel.

The school says the gift is one of the largest to the university. It is expected to help attract and support researchers from around the world and provide grants to teams developing new approaches and technologies to advance early cancer detection, monitoring and treatment.

Endowed professorships and scholarships also will be created.