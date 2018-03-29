The Miz & Maryse announce the birth of their daughter

LOS ANGELES — "Total Divas" cast member Maryse Ouellet Mizanin and her WWE champ husband, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin have a baby girl.

The first-time parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce Monroe Sky Mizanin was born at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. The announcement featured a photo of the wrestlers clasping their daughter's hand.

Maryse says their child arrived early. She was due in April.