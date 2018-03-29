US consumer spending up modestly in February as incomes rose
Americans increased their spending just 0.2
The Commerce Department says the modest spending increase followed an equal gain in January and a rise of 0.4
A closely watched signpost, consumer spending accounts for about 70
After-tax income jumped 0.4
