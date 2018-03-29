US stocks move broadly higher in early trading; oil rising
U.S. stocks were broadly higher early Thursday on the last day of trading ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. Technology and industrial companies accounted for much of the gain. Energy stocks also rose. Investors were weighing the latest company earnings and new economic data showing spending by U.S. consumers rose modestly last month.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3
EYE ON CONSUMERS: The Commerce Department said Americans increased their spending 0.2
FASHIONABLE RESULTS: PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, climbed 6.4
TOASTWORTHY: Beverage maker Constellation Brands rose 2.8
GAME OVER: Shares in Gamestop slumped 11.5
TRADE TENSIONS: Beijing again sought to head off a trade war with the U.S., urging Washington to abandon plans to impose tariffs that it warned could trigger a chain reaction disrupting global trade. Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng vowed that China will "fight to the end" to defend its interests, in response to President Donald Trump's plans to hike tariffs on $60 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy. Gao repeated earlier statements that China is open to talks, but wouldn't confirm reports they've already started.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 26 cents to $64.67 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 29 cents to $68.47 per barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 106.44 yen from 106.88 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.2334 from $1.2313.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX added 1
