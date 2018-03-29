US to seek social media details from all visa applicants

WASHINGTON — The State Department wants to require all U.S. visa applicants to submit their social media histories, previous email addresses and phone numbers.

It's a vast expansion of the Trump administration's enhanced vetting of potential immigrants and visitors.

In documents to be published in the Federal Register, the department says it is seeking public comment on the new requirements. It says those requirements will affect nearly 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the United States.

Previously, social media, email and phone number histories were only sought from visa applicants identified for extra scrutiny. That's about 65,000 people annually.