Victims of deadly fire in Siberia to be laid to rest

KEMEROVO, Russia — The Siberian city of Kemerovo is burying some of the victims of Sunday's shopping mall fire that killed 64 people, many of them children.

The city of half a million, is paralyzed by grief over the fire that engulfed the mall, killing dozens, including some locked inside a movie theatre . Local residents were bringing flowers to a makeshift memorial Thursday as in another part of the city families were preparing to bury two 10-year-old boys.