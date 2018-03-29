West Virginia airport buys dog to chase birds off runway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The newest employee at Charleston's Yeager Airport will be responsible for chasing birds and other animals off the runway.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the airport's governing board has bought a trained border collie.

Airport assistant director Nick Keller says a federal wildlife biologist had recommended the airport buy a dog to reduce potentially deadly collisions in its airspace.

The 18-month-old dog named Hercules is currently finishing up training to master a range of verbal and whistle commands and to focus on his work in noisy areas.