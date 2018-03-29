West Virginia airport buys dog to chase birds off runway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The newest employee at Charleston's Yeager Airport will be responsible for chasing birds and other animals off the runway.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the airport's governing board has bought a trained border collie.
Airport assistant director Nick Keller says a federal wildlife biologist had recommended the airport buy a dog to reduce potentially deadly collisions in its airspace.
The 18-month-old dog named Hercules is currently finishing up training to master a range of verbal and whistle commands and to focus on his work in noisy areas.
Keller says in addition to keeping the runway clear of birds, Hercules is expected to chase away small animals such as rabbits. That would help reduce the likelihood that hawks and other birds of prey would be flying overhead.
