Wyeth Foundation issues $1 million grant to art museum

MONHEGAN ISLAND, Maine — An art museum in Maine has received a $1 million grant from the Wyeth Foundation and will have three years to match the grant.

Jaime and Phyllis Wyeth made the donation to Monhegan Museum of Art & History's $4 million fundraising campaign. The Portland Press Herald reports the museum on Monhegan Island off midcoastal Maine is one of the smallest museums in the state.

The museum, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is only open for a few months a year and sits atop a steep hill.

Jaime Wyeth said his donation will make sure the museum will have a good future. He says he intends to leave his collection of Rockwell Kent paintings to the museum.

