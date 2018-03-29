Yosemite park icon Bridalveil Fall to get $13M upgrade
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A Yosemite National Park landmark is set to get a $13 million upgrade.
The San Jose Mercury News reported Wednesday that park officials are putting the final touches on a restoration plan for the base of Bridalveil Fall, the first waterfall that many visitors see when entering Yosemite Valley.
The plan calls for replacing pit toilets with modern flush toilets, expanding the parking lot and installing interpretive signs and wider hiking trails with wooden boardwalks.
Construction is expected to start in the fall and finish in 2020.
The project will be funded by a federal grant with matching funds from a
