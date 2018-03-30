Belgian parliament cuts endowment to Prince Laurent

BRUSSELS — The Belgian parliament has cut the endowment of the ever-controversial Prince Laurent after he showed up at a Chinese diplomatic function in military uniform without the consent of the government.

The House of Representatives voted early Friday by 93 votes to 23 for a one-time cut of 46,000 euros ($57,000) from his annual endowment of some 300,000 euros.

The move came despite an emotional letter from the 54-year-old brother of King Philippe saying he had never had the opportunity to pick his own career opportunities.

The liberal Open Vld parliamentary leader, Patrick Dewael, retorted that the prince has to accept the conditions that come with an endowment.