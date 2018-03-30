California governor pardons 5 men facing deportation

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Jerry Brown has pardoned five ex-convicts facing deportation, including two who fled the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia four decades ago.

The men were among 56 who received pardons from Brown on Friday. He also commuted the sentences of 14 others.

The pardons include Cambodian-born Sokha Chann and Phann Peach.

Chann was convicted of misdemeanour domestic violence. Pheach was convicted of possessing illegal drugs. His wife posted recently that he is in the custody of federal immigration officials.

Also pardoned was Daniel Maher, who faces deportation to China and served five years in prison for kidnapping and robbery.

Two men whose home countries were not immediately known were also pardoned. They have drug and auto theft convictions.