Federal jury indicts 6 alleged MS-13 members in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury has indicted six alleged MS-13 gang members in Maryland's capital on charges of murder, conspiracy and racketeering.

Six defendants have been charged in a nine-count indictment. Prosecutors say their initial court appearances have not yet taken place.

These latest indictments come shortly after a MS-13 member from another Maryland community was convicted in a federal racketeering conspiracy. After that conviction, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Maryland has "suffered terribly" because of the gang's criminal activities.

Last year, Sessions designated the gang as a "priority" for the Department of Justice task force. That designation directs prosecutors to pursue all legal avenues to target the gang.