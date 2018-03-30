Florida Keys resort reopens 6 months after Hurricane Irma
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Another major Florida Keys resort is reopening after being heavily damaged by last September's Hurricane Irma.
Islamorada's iconic Cheeca Lodge Resort & Spa resumes operations Friday, more than six months after Irma's storm surge devastated the resort's lobby and landscaping and destroyed a 525-foot-long (160-meter-long) oceanside dock. Many of the 27-acre (11-hectare) hotel's 214 guestrooms suffered water intrusion.
Resort officials say they've done about $25 million of work, including some renovation projects beyond storm repairs.
With Cheeca's reopening, tourism officials say 80
Cheeca officials say they didn't lay off pre-storm employees during the closure and that they assisted with the property's recovery.
Online: Cheeca Lodge, https://www.cheeca.com/
