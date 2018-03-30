Huawei reports strong sales push 2017 profit up 28.1 per cent

BEIJING — Huawei Technology Ltd., the Chinese smartphone and telecom equipment maker, says its 2017 profit rose 28.1 per cent , boosted by strong sales for its enterprise and consumer units.

Huawei said Friday it earned 47.5 billion yuan ($7.6 billion). Total revenue rose 15.7 per cent to 603.6 billion yuan ($96.2 billion).

Huawei, headquartered in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is the third-largest global seller of smartphones behind Samsung and Apple. It competes with Sweden's LM Ericsson for the status of biggest maker of network equipment used by phone and internet companies.