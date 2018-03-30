Kentucky districts call off classes due to teacher absences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's largest public school districts are closed due to widespread absences Friday among teachers angered by the Legislature's passage of a pension overhaul.
Students in Louisville and Lexington are affected as at least eight Kentucky school districts have had to close schools due to employee absences.
The Kentucky Education Association calls it a "shameful" bill that was swiftly and narrowly approved by the Republican-led Legislature without a hearing or chance to comment on the final version.
Gov. Matt Bevin supports the bill and tweeted Thursday night that public workers owe "a deep debt of gratitude" to the lawmakers who voted in
Jefferson County officials they couldn't get enough substitutes to cover all their classes. In Fayette County, officials said more than a third of school employees were staying home.
