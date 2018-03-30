Myanmar swears in Suu Kyi loyalist as new president
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Myanmar has sworn a longtime Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist as the country's new president, who will continue his predecessor's deference to her as the nation's de facto leader.
Sixty-six-year-old Win Myint took his oath of office Friday during a joint session of Parliament, pledging loyalty "to the people and the republic of the Union of Myanmar." The two
Win Myint was elected Wednesday a week after his predecessor Htin Kyaw, a close friend and a confidant of Suu Kyi, retired over ill health.
