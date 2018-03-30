New Jersey fights challenge to $225 million Exxon settlement

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is fighting an attempt by environmental groups to throw out a $225 million pollution settlement between the state and Exxon.

In a court filing, the groups contend then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, settled in 2015 for "pennies on the dollar" over years of pollution at two refinery sites.

Earlier state estimates put damages at $8.9 billion.

An appeals court has already said the $225 million settlement was reasonable, and the environmental groups appealed. In a filing dated Thursday, the DEP urged the state Supreme Court not to hear the case.