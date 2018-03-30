NOT REAL NEWS: Reports of Clinton probe arrests incorrect
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No employees of the Clinton Foundation were arrested on the first day of a corruption probe, despite the claims in a widely shared online story.
The conservative satire site ladiesofliberty first published the article claiming 22 people were arrested on charges that included drug trafficking, money laundering and perjury. Other conservative
There is no record of Sessions announcing the arrests. A spokesman for the Clinton Foundation says the arrests "did not happen" and Murphy "does not exist."
In January, two people familiar with an investigation confirmed to The Associated Press that the FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political
___
Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.
___
This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm
-
Family of murdered Calgary woman getting 'hundreds of messages' from all over the world
-
-
Halifax bank worker charged with depositing client's money into her own account