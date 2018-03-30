Oakland fire marshal criticized over deadly blaze resigns

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland's fire marshal has resigned after being harshly criticized following the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Miguel Trujillo's resignation was announced Friday by Fire Chief Darin White. White will handle Trujillo's duties running the fire inspection bureau while a replacement is sought.

A city spokeswoman tells the East Bay Times that Trujillo is leaving to become fire marshal for the Gilroy Fire Department in California.

The rented warehouse known as the Ghost Ship burned on Dec. 2, 2016 during an electronic music concert.

The warehouse had been illegally converted into living space for artists and had no fire sprinklers.