Police confirm bodies found in mine were missing teens

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for Utah County Sheriff's office, answers questions at the end of the press conference at the Utah County Sheriff's office on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Evan Cobb/The Daily Herald via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say they've confirmed that two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say state medical examiners officially confirmed Friday the two were 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson.

Police say they were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December after visiting a woman whose boyfriend warned her not to have male visitors.

Their bodies were found Wednesday near their hometown of Eureka, about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) south of Salt Lake City.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Jerrod W. Baum on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges. His attorney has not returned calls seeking comment.

