Police confirm bodies found in mine were missing teens
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say they've confirmed that two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago.
Utah County Sheriff's officials say state medical examiners officially confirmed Friday the two were 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson.
Police say they were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December after visiting a woman whose boyfriend warned her not to have male visitors.
Their bodies were found Wednesday near their hometown of Eureka, about 75 miles (120
Police have arrested 41-year-old Jerrod W. Baum on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges. His attorney has not returned calls seeking comment.
