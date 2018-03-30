Police confirm bodies found in mine were missing teens

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities say they've confirmed that two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say state medical examiners officially confirmed Friday the two were 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson.

Police say they were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December after visiting a woman whose boyfriend warned her not to have male visitors.

Their bodies were found Wednesday near their hometown of Eureka, about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) south of Salt Lake City.