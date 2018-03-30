Pope presides over Good Friday amid security, controversy

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is presiding over a Good Friday service in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of the re-enactment of Christ's crucifixion at Rome's Colosseum.

Security has been tightened around Rome for this year's Holy Week commemorations, which have coincided with a spate of arrests of suspected Islamic extremists.

Francis lay prostrate in front of the altar at the start of the chant-filled evening service. Later Friday, Francis travels to the Colosseum to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, the meditations of which were composed this year by Catholic students.