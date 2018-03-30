Promises, promises: Facebook's history with privacy

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook, now under fire over Cambridge Analytica's alleged improper use of its user data, has a long history of privacy issues going back more than a decade.

Facebook had to apologize for an early service called Beacon, which shared what users were doing on other websites with their Facebook friends. One man said Facebook spoiled a Christmas surprise for his wife when it posted his purchase of a diamond ring to his social circle.

Ever since, it has grappled with multiple privacy gaffes, apologies and fixes.